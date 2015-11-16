Dawson Whitfield

AI Messages ui experience ux ios map location message ai chat
Happy Monday. Over the weekend I experimented with bringing artificial intelligence into chat. Inspired by Google, I think AI can reaallyy help us communicate more easily.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
