Hotels Price Slider v2

This shows the distribution of hotels in respect to price. It use stacked bars to compare different reviewed quality of hotels.

v2: Improve the reviews legend with some minor visual changes.

v1: https://dribbble.com/shots/2326778-Hotels-Price-Slider
I have received feedbacks on the confusing legend in v1. Also people didn't understand the meaning of number on y-axis.

Hotels Price Slider
