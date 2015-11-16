Jeroen Krielaars
Animography

8

Jeroen Krielaars
Animography
Jeroen Krielaars for Animography
Hire Us
  • Save
8 gif animated loop animography 8 9 squares
Download color palette

Here's the 8 I did for 9 Squares round 19, in an alternate color scheme.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Animography
Animography
Creating animated typefaces for Adobe After Effects.
Hire Us

More by Animography

View profile
    • Like