Whittl iOS Growth Assets

I was digging through some files and ran into this: one of the growth assets I put together for our big iOS update at the time at Whittl.

Back then we were a Chicago-only product. Now, I can say with excitement that they are expanding out of Chicago, into Boston (my new home), New York, DC, and beyond. So, checkout the mobile app if they're in your city. If not, hang tight. They're coming.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Design Leadership at Fast —previously Turo + Hopper

