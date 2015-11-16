Cole Roberts

Yogi saturday cartoons illustration yogi the bear
Here's a crop of a Yogi The Bear illustration I did. Every Saturday (for however long I decide to do it for) I want draw a favorite childhood cartoon character. I'm doing this for fun and for the practice. I'll post these on here from time to time.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
