Moritz Adam Schmitt

Empire Pilot

Moritz Adam Schmitt
Moritz Adam Schmitt
  • Save
Empire Pilot flat design the force awakens vector art stormtrooper star wars illustration
Download color palette

Another illustration of my "one icon/illustration a day" project. I´m a big star wars fan and can´t wait for the movie!

Moritz Adam Schmitt
Moritz Adam Schmitt

More by Moritz Adam Schmitt

View profile
    • Like