Moneytor App. No tracking = less money.

Greetings! Check out our new project.
What's so special about it?
We always forget to track our expenses. But Moneytor App solves this problem. Our app tracks your banks SMS notifications and automatically track them.
And if you still are too lazy to track the rest, the app will send some of your money to charity organizations. It's honest and efficient.
Would you use Moneytor? :simple_smile:
See the full case here: http://on.be.net/1kA1tvU