Сърдитко Петко празна му торбата

Сърдитко Петко празна му торбата lettering hand
Bulgarian proverb, approx. translation = "If you´re grumpy, your bag will be empty" - done for a friend of mine, who will hopefully print it on a tote bag

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
