Burgermeister WIP #1

Burgermeister WIP #1 burgermeister santa claus illo holiday christmas folk art creative graphic design design illustration lettering hand lettering
In an effort to push my illustration work, I decided to start some fan art for the heck of it. So here's a WIP of the Burgermeister from "Santa Claus is Coming to Town".

