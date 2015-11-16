Ewe Jin Tee

Should've Been Us

Should've Been Us hand lettering logotype type calligraphy typography brush lettering lettering
Fun practice. Done with Sakura Koi brush pen on paper, scanned and vectorized in AI.

Check out my video here on Youtube:
https://youtu.be/JMfa5ZYnIcE

