Sander van de Vondervoort

Bylder Icons

Sander van de Vondervoort
Sander van de Vondervoort
  • Save
Bylder Icons mechanic build vector furniture home icons icon
Download color palette

This is an icon set I did for a client under commission by my current employer. You can see the icons in action on the one-pager which I also designed and did the coding for at: http://www.bylder.nl

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Sander van de Vondervoort
Sander van de Vondervoort

More by Sander van de Vondervoort

View profile
    • Like