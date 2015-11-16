Jonathan Ogden

The Eternal Son typography

Created a gif of the lettering for our next Rivers & Robots album, The Eternal Son. We're 50% of the way through our Kickstarter project for it now as well!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/riversandrobots/a-new-rivers-and-robots-album

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
