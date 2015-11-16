 Steven Portas

Daily UI day 2 - Credit Card Checkout

 Steven Portas
 Steven Portas
  • Save
Daily UI day 2 - Credit Card Checkout 002 credit card checkout ui day 1 daily ui
Download color palette

Day 2 of 100.

Todays task, a credit card checkout.

If your not already doing this why not give it a go: http://dailyui.co

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
 Steven Portas
 Steven Portas

More by  Steven Portas

View profile
    • Like