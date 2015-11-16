Duc Tran

Foody - Find Restaurants in VN (Redesign)

Duc Tran
Duc Tran
  • Save
Foody - Find Restaurants in VN (Redesign) red vietnam food review search restaurant foody
Download color palette

This is an best app way to "search" and "review" Restaurant in Vietnam. Input your keywords for the purpose of eating, place name, category, area... to search and allow users to write review about food, services....upload photos.
I like it and redesign :P
See more in Behance
Thanks for watching!
Press L if u like it <3

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Duc Tran
Duc Tran

More by Duc Tran

View profile
    • Like