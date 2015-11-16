Josefina Nino

Josefina Nino
Josefina Nino
FHW Spa
Working on a logo for a luxury Spa called "Four Hand Wellness" FHW. Still working on refining the lettering technique and legibility of the monogram.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Josefina Nino
Josefina Nino

