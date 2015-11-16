Rudityas W Anggoro

Let's Dribbble

Let's Dribbble lowpoly graphicdesign first shoot dribble design photoshop vexel illustration
Alhamdulillah. Yeah, this is My first shoot as dribbble player, thanks for the invitation @Nugraha Jati Utama

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Welcome to my design portfolio
