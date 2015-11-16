Eddy Gann

Boarding Pass Interaction

Day 24: Boarding Pass

I know I seemingly skipped 23, but it will be posted a little later.

This is an animation built off the concept of a previously designed app. The animation shown here is how the user would interact with the app to show/hide their boarding pass.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
