Hello Dribbbles,

galaxy logo dribbble debut
Here goes my debut shot. The idea rises from how I always see Dribbbles as a pool of creative dots, gather, be connected and exchange ideas.
Very excited to be a part of this community. Nice to know you all ! Stay tuned for many shots to come real soon.
I'd like to thanks Leo DINH for invite me.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
