Ela Ganor

404 Error page

Ela Ganor
Ela Ganor
  • Save
404 Error page unicorn interlude web page missing 404 error illustration
Download color palette

A small easter egg hiding in the hover
For the new upcoming 404 page on interlude.fm

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Ela Ganor
Ela Ganor

More by Ela Ganor

View profile
    • Like