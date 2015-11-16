Mobile distribution landing page

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Took a break from mobile for a hot sec and helped with a responsive design for EverTrue. A lot of our customers are unaware of our mobile app, so we wanted to start educating our users and the benefit of taking GivingTree on the go!
We made it super easy for them to download the app by having them enter their phone # and receive a text message of the link to the app store.