Shot 039 - Compose Email

interaction interface user ui message os app mac client tag compose email
Today's shot is a continuation of yesterday's email client challenge, the compose email experience. The idea is to blur out distraction and focus purely on the message.

You can edit text inline, tag your message (or mark it's priority), add your attachments, and all that other typical email stuff. While it's mostly a focused experience, you'll still be able to scroll your inbox back into view from the bottom of the canvas, just in case you need to reference something without leaving your draft. It also serves as a way to view individual messages within a thread and track conversation in a stack.

This isn't exactly my most dribbble-friendly shot, so I'd totally recommend viewing this one a little larger. Still took longer than I wanted it to but definitely a good exercise this time around.

@2x. Thoughts welcome.

Rebound of
Day 039 - Compose Email
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
