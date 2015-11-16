Shot 039 - Compose Email

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today's shot is a continuation of yesterday's email client challenge, the compose email experience. The idea is to blur out distraction and focus purely on the message.
You can edit text inline, tag your message (or mark it's priority), add your attachments, and all that other typical email stuff. While it's mostly a focused experience, you'll still be able to scroll your inbox back into view from the bottom of the canvas, just in case you need to reference something without leaving your draft. It also serves as a way to view individual messages within a thread and track conversation in a stack.
This isn't exactly my most dribbble-friendly shot, so I'd totally recommend viewing this one a little larger. Still took longer than I wanted it to but definitely a good exercise this time around.
@2x. Thoughts welcome.