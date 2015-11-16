Owen Chikazawa

Factory

Owen Chikazawa
Owen Chikazawa
  • Save
Factory conveyer 2d animation animation after effects factory texture
Download color palette

Revisiting some old projects to experiment with some textures I made. Check it out at 2x!

Portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Owen Chikazawa
Owen Chikazawa

More by Owen Chikazawa

View profile
    • Like