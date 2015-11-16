Enrico Vicari

007 Spectre - Parallax movie poster

007 Spectre - Parallax movie poster after effects motion graphic moving spectre 007 movie parallax
First attempt with parallax effect.
Done in 3:30h.

I really like this old-fashion effect and I think i'm going to experiment more with it. Next work will probably have a mountain as main object.

Hope you like this one. if you do, share the love and PRESS L.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
