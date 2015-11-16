Daniel Boros

Moon App

Daniel Boros
Daniel Boros
  • Save
Moon App facts iphone ios app moon
Download color palette

Working on a few more screens for this Moon App. Futura FTW.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Daniel Boros
Daniel Boros
UI & Interaction design / 3D visualization

More by Daniel Boros

View profile
    • Like