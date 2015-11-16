Serhiy Semenov

Ecommerce App - Day21 My Free UI/UX SketchApp Training

Serhiy Semenov
Serhiy Semenov
  • Save
Ecommerce App - Day21 My Free UI/UX SketchApp Training store ecommerce day21 app download fashion sketchapp ui challenge ux ui daily ui day100
Download color palette

Welcome to my 100 days/hour UI/UX mobile application design training in SketchApp. I will spend exactly one hour every day in order to draw and publish one mobile application page in SketchApp.
If it is interesting for you to watch my learning curve, please follow me.
Real pixels and source files - https://www.behance.net/fxoffice
Thanks everyone.

Serhiy Semenov
Serhiy Semenov

More by Serhiy Semenov

View profile
    • Like