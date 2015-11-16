Serhiy Semenov

Calculator - Day19 My Free UI/UX SketchApp Training

Serhiy Semenov
Serhiy Semenov
  • Save
Calculator - Day19 My Free UI/UX SketchApp Training calculator day19 sketch download free sketchapp ui challenge ux ui daily ui day100
Download color palette

Welcome to my 100 days/hour UI/UX mobile application design training in SketchApp. I will spend exactly one hour every day in order to draw and publish one mobile application page in SketchApp.
If it is interesting for you to watch my learning curve, please follow me.
Real pixels and source files - https://www.behance.net/fxoffice
Thanks everyone.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Serhiy Semenov
Serhiy Semenov

More by Serhiy Semenov

View profile
    • Like