LABS - Exploration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Showcasing an explorative brand Focus Lab created for a client, here's a photo from an upcoming something that @William Kesling and I are working on.
In other news it took 5 hours to clean up all the gold confetti from Focus Lab's carpet.
____________
Branding: @Bill S Kenney
Brand Strategy: @Summer Teal Simpson