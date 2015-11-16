Ranjith Alingal

Daily UI #15 - Nike Cards

Daily UI #15 - Nike Cards store nike metro ultra material futuristic website design flat modern ui sketch
This is the follow-up shot to Daily UI #4 - Nike. just an another concept of having pieces of the UI outside of the frame.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
