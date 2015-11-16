Sport Store - Day17 My Free UI/UX SketchApp Training

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Welcome to my 100 days/hour UI/UX mobile application design training in SketchApp. I will spend exactly one hour every day in order to draw and publish one mobile application page in SketchApp.
If it is interesting for you to watch my learning curve, please follow me.
Real pixels and source files - https://www.behance.net/fxoffice
Thanks everyone.