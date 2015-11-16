Yi Ren

Top Songs Chart

Top Songs Chart list songs billboard music chart ranking 019 dailyui
Problem: each songs consists 8 pieces of information. Trend, album cover, title, singer, streaming count, download count and a play button. Each user might be looking for different things.

Solution: Use the combination of colors, icons, shapes, grouping and positioning to make it easier to take a glance and find everything more quickly, without making it look like a table.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
