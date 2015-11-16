Bri

#DailyUI Day 013 - Direct Messaging - Work in Progress

Bri
Bri
  • Save
#DailyUI Day 013 - Direct Messaging - Work in Progress application interface web design user experience messages messaging user interface daily ui direct messaging
Download color palette

Day 13's taking a little longer than anticipated. Took the current Messages app for Mac & tweaked the design a bit. Changed up some fonts, added some small details, you get the point.

Can we talk about how every avatar is a circle these days? Let's go back to squares, please.

Bri
Bri

More by Bri

View profile
    • Like