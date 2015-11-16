Iriskana

Chanel calligraphy

Chanel calligraphy type typography handlettering hand drawn paper sketch illustration ink line graphic art calligraphy
"Since everything is in our heads, we had better not lose them " Chanel. Font - Villu Toots

