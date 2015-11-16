Squigg.ly Website

Simo Djuric

Home page for squigg.ly, a company that provides long-distance bus passengers in Latin America with on-demand video and audio entertainment.

The website does away with classic layout and navigation, instead opting for a more unique experience that takes the visitor on a small trip which familiarizes them with what squigg.ly is all about.

Visit it here: http://squigg.ly/

