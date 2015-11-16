Eyal Zuri

27 Club project - Jim Morrison

Eyal Zuri
Eyal Zuri
  • Save
27 Club project - Jim Morrison typography gradient music shadow font design ui ux eyal zuri 27 club jim morrison
Download color palette

Second in the series...

6fb9c4959cce5c8677175321577c4db9
Rebound of
27 Club project - Kurt Cobain
By Eyal Zuri
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Eyal Zuri
Eyal Zuri

More by Eyal Zuri

View profile
    • Like