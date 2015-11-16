pramod kabadi

Daily UI #006 - User Profile #dailyui #006

pramod kabadi
pramod kabadi
  • Save
Daily UI #006 - User Profile #dailyui #006 clean branding art button illustration profile design flat ui app dailyui beard
Download color palette

My challenge for today is a hipster user profile design.

#dailyui #006 user profile

Ustra dailyui
Rebound of
Ustraa iOS mobile app - DailyUI
By pramod kabadi
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
pramod kabadi
pramod kabadi

More by pramod kabadi

View profile
    • Like