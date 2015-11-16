Joanna Ostafin

Credit Card Checkout - DailyUI #002 - full preview

Joanna Ostafin
Joanna Ostafin
Hire Me
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout - DailyUI #002 - full preview ui dailyui 002 android ios app credit card checkout payment mobile
Download color palette

Second day (and second animation in Principle) of #dailyui - checked!

Portfolio | Behance

Dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
Credit Card Checkout - DailyUI #002
By Joanna Ostafin
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Joanna Ostafin
Joanna Ostafin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joanna Ostafin

View profile
    • Like