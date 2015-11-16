jan sramek

Rice Field

jan sramek
jan sramek
  • Save
Rice Field sramek jan vlkova veronika project upcoming book
Download color palette

https://www.behance.net/gallery/31016347/Rice-field
Illustration by Jan Šrámek & Veronika Vlková. Part of upcoming book project inspired by japan visual culture and habits in second half of the 20th and begining of 21 th century.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
jan sramek
jan sramek

More by jan sramek

View profile
    • Like