Minttu Nurminen

Pattern

Minttu Nurminen
Minttu Nurminen
  • Save
Pattern pattern
Download color palette

I love making colourful and slightly annoying patterns, just like this one.
The soft round corners and hard black dots contrast nicely.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Minttu Nurminen
Minttu Nurminen

More by Minttu Nurminen

View profile
    • Like