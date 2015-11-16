Matt Pamer

Ponce

Matt Pamer
Matt Pamer
Hire Me
  • Save
Ponce pattern type layout
Download color palette

Stop 3: Ponce / 2nd largest city in Puerto Rico. The pattern was inspired by the architecture I saw there.

A7937c426803fe670eb8807c1d36a487
Rebound of
Rincon
By Matt Pamer
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Matt Pamer
Matt Pamer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Pamer

View profile
    • Like