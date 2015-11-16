Mattis Bødtker

Satellite

Satellite linework illustration flat line art space satellite
A rebound of a rebound. Saw Miguel Camacho's version of a satellite, and just had to give it a go.

And like Miguel, i'm thinking of making a series of space oriented objects in this style.

Do you have any suggestions?

Satellite still
Rebound of
Satellite
By Miguel Camacho
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Designer & Illustrator
