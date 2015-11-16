VetInnovation Logo

Alex True

VetInnovation is pharmaceutical company that researches human medicine and make the medications applicable for animals.

The concept behind the logo is to show the dependency between the species and how the connection starts on the most basic, molecular level.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
