Tithe Font is Available!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My TITHE font is ready for purchase over in our Construct Supply Co. store on Creative Market. Stop in a pick up your copy today along with some other great mockups!!
In addition to the font, you'll get an AI file with some rad extras that pair really well with Tithe. The vector pack includes 2 other ampersands, some texture goodies, and A-Z, 0-9 in the pre-launch version of the rough font. Thank you to everyone who had eyes on this during the build. Huge thanks to @Mattox Shuler for answering all my insane questions...lol! 'Preciate it again brotha!
As always feedback and comments most welcome and appreciated!