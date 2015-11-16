Good for Sale
Tithe Font is Available!

Tithe Font

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
My TITHE font is ready for purchase over in our Construct Supply Co. store on Creative Market. Stop in a pick up your copy today along with some other great mockups!!

In addition to the font, you'll get an AI file with some rad extras that pair really well with Tithe. The vector pack includes 2 other ampersands, some texture goodies, and A-Z, 0-9 in the pre-launch version of the rough font. Thank you to everyone who had eyes on this during the build. Huge thanks to @Mattox Shuler for answering all my insane questions...lol! 'Preciate it again brotha!

As always feedback and comments most welcome and appreciated!

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
