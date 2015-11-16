Joanna Ostafin

Credit Card Checkout - DailyUI #002

Credit Card Checkout - DailyUI #002 mobile payment checkout credit card app ios android 002 dailyui ui
Second day (and second animation in Principle) of #dailyui - checked!

Rebound of
Day 004 - Credit Card Payment
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
