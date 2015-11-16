Mike Meulstee

Icons | Volunteer

Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee
  • Save
Icons | Volunteer phldesign thenounproject icon iconography volunteer
Download color palette

I made a set of volunteer icons and put them up over on The Noun Project. Let me know if you use them!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee

More by Mike Meulstee

View profile
    • Like