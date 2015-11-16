Richard Keeling

Shadow Shapes 5

Shadow Shapes 5 conceptual minimal abstract illustration shadows posters shapes
A series of posters ive been working on using shapes and shadows.

The rest can be seen on my website.

http://www.richardkeelingdesign.com/

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
