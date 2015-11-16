Creogram

hello!

logo animation logo branding illustration graphic design 2d animation animation team poland welcome debut hello
Hello dribbblers, we're happy to be in the game. Here's our welcome shot.

Alongside Dribbble we've also launched our new website and Behance profile, so don't hesitate and take a look at it right now:
www.creogram.com
www.behance.net/creogram

