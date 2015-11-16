Rodrigo Fortes

Four eyes

Rodrigo Fortes
Rodrigo Fortes
  • Save
Four eyes jacket four eyes moustache mustache illustration character design character
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Follow my Blue Sequels project on Tumblr:
http://bluesequels.rfortes.com

Rodrigo Fortes
Rodrigo Fortes

More by Rodrigo Fortes

View profile
    • Like