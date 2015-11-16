Bookstar identity

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Bookstar Refined Identity.
Thanks to lots of useful feedback on this concept I've now completed this with more perfectnesses in overall balance and calculations. I've also made the mark more suitable and noticeable at smaller scales.
Also huge thanks to @Abdulaziz Şahin (http://tinyurl.com/pct9hr2) for helping me out with the tight linework.
Check out the full project on Béhance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31278785/Bookstar-Branding