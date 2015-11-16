Rob Sutcliffe

Casio Watch

Casio Watch app illustrator 100days calculator retro ui watch
Day 4 and it's a calculator. well this is the coolest calculator I ever had. Made into an unusable iwatch app. retro iwatch app.

#daily100 #day004

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
