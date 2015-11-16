Riccardo Vicentelli

Since I stopped smoking

SINCE I STOPPED SMOKING / Poster series

This poster series want to tell the benefits that I've had since I stopped smoking. I decided to stop about three month ago and in so little time I noticed amazing changes in my life. I want to show how life is really better without cigarettes, rather than showing the usual smoke damage.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
